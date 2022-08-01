DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home

Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home.

Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday Gilbert’s death has been ruled a homicide from multiple stab wounds.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office, Massachusetts State Police and Lowell Police are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

