DA: Women’s high school soccer coach in Lynn charged in series of sex crimes with students

A women’s high school coach in Lynn will face charges after an alleged series of sex-related crimes with students, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Oscar Juarez, the women’s junior varsity coach at Lynn Classical High School, allegedly solicited an 18-year-old former player and a juvenile to have a sexual relationship with him, DA Paul Tucker announced. Juarez is also accused of sending unsolicited pornographic images of himself to the player and of groping another juvenile player.

On Monday, Juarez was arrested and arraigned in Lynn District Court on felony charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and distributing pornographic material, and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment of a child.

Juarez pleaded not guilty and was held in the Middleton House of Correction on $10,000 cash bail, according to the DA’s office.

The Saugus man was ordered to stay away from all victims and witnesses related to the case, to not have any contact with any minors besides his own children and to not possess any dangerous weapons.

Juarez will appear in court on September 7 for a pretrial conference.

