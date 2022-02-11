DA Wont Charge Election Commissioners Accused By Sheriff: Reports

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said she will not be filing charges against Wisconsin election commissioners who Sheriff Christopher Schmaling accused of missteps during the 2020 election, according to reports.

In a letter sent to the sheriff, released Friday, Hanson says commissioners may have broken the law in their decision, but she doesn't have the jurisdiction to prosecute, adding that the workers at a Mount Pleasant nursing home who helped residents to vote in place of poll workers would also not be charged, according to a Journal Times report.

After an investigation led by the Racine County Sheriff's Office in October of 2021, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling accused the Wisconsin Elections Commission of breaking the law when it decided to allow the sending of absentee ballots to nursing homes before special voting deputies were sent, according to a report from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sergeant Michael Luell from the Sheriff's Office claimed the decision led to workers at the nursing home filling out forms for residents that were not able to make sound decisions, according to the Journal Sentinel report.



In response to the announcement from Hanson, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said it again requested Attorney General Josh Kaul to launch a state-wide investigation into the issue.



The accusations from Schmaling came after the family of residents of Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant told officials their family at the homes voted with absentee ballots with the help of workers there even though they thought their family didn't have the mental capacity to do so, according to the Journal Times report.

"Without action from the Commission, many residents in Wisconsin care facilities could have and would have been disenfranchised and not able to vote in the 2020 elections," Commission Chair Ann Jacobs said in a statement released after Schmaling made the accusation in October of 2021.

"In the case of nursing homes and other care facilities, statutes state that Special Voting Deputies (SVDs), and election observers, are to be sent to some facilities to allow for in-person voting for residents. Not every care facility utilizes the SVD process. For those that do, during the COVID-19 pandemic, only “essential workers” were allowed into nursing homes as part of the required quarantine for residents," a news release from the Wisconsin Election Commission said in October in response to the sheriff's claims.

"Statutes call for two attempted visits by SVDs to a facility after a 5-day notice period. If the SVDs are not allowed access, then absentee ballots are sent to those residents. Residents complete those ballots in the same manner as other absentee ballot voters. The timeline for these visits, and the sending and return of absentee ballots, all must occur in the 22 days immediately before an election. In 2020, the U.S. Postal Service advised that clerks should plan for 13 days to send a ballot and have it mailed back to them in time to be counted on Election Day," the news release continued.

"In a thoughtful, public, and hours-long discussion at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners acted in a bipartisan fashion to preserve the right to vote by ensuring ballots were sent to care facility voters in time for the ballots to be mailed and returned," the news release continued.





“If we had waited for two unsuccessful attempts by SVDs to enter nursing homes, we would have been in danger of missing the deadline to get their votes collected and counted,” Commissioner Mark Thomsen said in the news release. “Our goal was to allow as many eligible voters as possible to participate in the election.



This article originally appeared on the Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant Patch