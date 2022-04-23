DA won't seek charges against deputies in shootout

Apr. 23—Two deputies with the Camden County Sheriff's Office will not be charged for their involvement in a shootout with an alleged drug dealer last May at a home in Woodbine, where a 37-year-old woman was killed, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins announced this week.

The woman died from gunshot wounds suffered when caught in the crossfire.

Attorneys for the family of Latoya Denise James subsequently expressed disappointment in the DA's decision on the incident, which occurred before dawn on May 4, 2021, when Camden deputies were serving a search warrant for drugs.

Camden deputies Downy Casey and Michael Blaquiere exchanged gunfire with suspected drug dealer Varshawn Brown while serving the warrant at 4:45 a.m., according to reports.

Brown, 46, suffered gunshot wounds in the incident.

James, who also was inside the home in the 12000 block of U.S. 17, was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, deputies reported.

Higgins said Wednesday he spoke with members of James's family before announcing the decision not to seek charges against the deputies. The DA's office investigation determined Casey and Blaquiere acted in self defense when they fired their weapons, Higgins said.

Upon arriving at the home with the search warrant, deputies knocked and announced themselves before entering the residence, according to the sheriff's office. The gunfire exchange commenced once the deputies were inside the home.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office immediately turned the shooting investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"While any loss of life is always tragic, the officers use of force in this instance was justified to protect their lives," Higgins said in a statement.

A team of lawyers that included Reginald Greene, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels vowed Thursday to continue to pursue a lawsuit on behalf of James' family filed last July against Camden County and the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

James' daughter is now 7 years old.

The team criticized the sheriff's office's decision to execute the search warrant before dawn and to the enter the home with a battering ram. The attorneys noted James was unarmed.

"Apparently the district attorney wants to write Latoya James' death as collateral damage," the attorneys said in a statement. "But we see the truth. We see an innocent bystander gunned down because two deputies opened fire without caring who they were shooting at. We see a woman killed by the very people who should have been protecting her."

James was treated for his wounds at a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital, then transported to the Camden County Jail. He remains in the county jail, charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, jail records show.

The DA's office is not presently releasing the incident case file, citing the pending charges it intends to pursue against Brown.