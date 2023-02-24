DA Zappala releases new information about murder of Brackenridge police chief

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala released new information today about the murder of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Jan. 2, including that the chief never drew his gun on the man who allegedly killed him.

“Chief McIntire was ambushed and murdered…he demonstrated everything that you want a police officer to be,” Zappala said. “He had no intention of taking life.”

Zappala showed a still image from the taser McIntire drew before he was shot. It shows Aaron Lamont Swan Jr, the man police say shot and killed the chief. Zappala said right after the image, Swan shot McIntire several times.

Zappala’s update dove into Swan’s criminal past, including time in and out of prison, and the events leading up to the shooting of Chief McIntire and Tarentum Officer Jordan Schrecengost on Jan. 2.

The district attorney stressed that cooperation between law enforcement units and technology helped officers catch up with Swan, who was eventually shot and killed by officers in Pittsburgh.

