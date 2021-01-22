DaBaby, 42 Dugg offer to pay bail for woman who allegedly murdered brother’s suspected killer

The rappers took to Instagram to share the woman’s story

DaBaby and 42 Dugg have offered to pay bail for a Kansas City woman who allegedly murdered her brother’s suspected killer.

42 Dugg and DaBaby have taken to social media to highlight their hopes of getting Tityana Coppage out of jail. TheGrio reported that Coppage is accused of shooting a man on Jan. 13, three days after her brother’s murder. When questioned by the police, Coppage claimed she was acting in self-defense when she fired into the victim’s vehicle.

42 Dugg must have caught wind of this story and is determined to help pay bail for Coppage. He shared a picture of her on his Instagram from Black Culture News that details Coppage’s story. He captioned the post, writing, “I got the 20 thousand if they can get her out on ten percent tell her people get with me.” Shortly after his post, rapper DaBaby also seemed to have been taken with the story. Sharing 42 Dugg’s post with his own caption, he wrote in an Instagram story, “I match u a dub.”

According to information obtained by Complex, Coppage claims the other car fired first. She also allegedly “admitted to calling the man suspected of killing her brother before the shooting, but she said she only hoped to put a feud between the man and her father to rest.”

Allegedly there were incriminating text messages found on Coppage’s phone as well. Complex described that “one saw her asking for ammunition, the other a text to her late brother. ‘Sent a [expletive] to my brother I owe em that body,’ she wrote in the text.” Coppage was subsequently charged with second-degree murder and is currently held on a $200,000 bond.

