DaBaby arrested after shopping on Rodeo Drive

Jared Alexander

The rapper was released on a $35,000 bond

According to multiple reports, Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested after shopping on Rodeo Drive on Thursday.

Per the TMZ report, DaBaby was accompanied by three friends when he was allegedly stopped by the police this week. The rapper, whose birth name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was reportedly leaving the Gucci store and was getting ready to drive off with his friends when they were abruptly halted by the Beverly Hills police.

The law enforcement officials told TMZ, “someone inside the store called to report DaBaby and his crew had weapons.”

E! News also reported on the arrest and officially spoke with a spokesperson from the Beverly Hills Police Department. The spokesperson shared, “Police made contact with the group after they entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area. An investigation followed and a 9MM handgun was found in the vehicle.”

Since yesterday, video footage of the rapper’s arrest has found its way to social media. According to TMZ, DaBaby was the only person charged and while the other men were initially detained as well, they were ultimately released.

The rapper was reportedly arrested on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm. He was subsequently released on a $35,000 bond and is expected in court on Jan. 11, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking information.

This comes almost exactly a year after theGrio reported DaBaby was arrested in Miami in January 2020. The rapper was arrested on a count of battery and was released on a $5,000 bond. The battery charges were ultimately dropped in March of 2020.

DaBaby currently has multiple Grammy award nominations for the upcoming 63rd annual award ceremony, including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. The upcoming ceremony was recently pushed to March due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

