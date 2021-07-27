DaBaby doubles down on homophobic rant with more offensive comments

DaBaby appears to have a penchant for making bad situations worse after a rant at Rolling Loud that raised fans’ eyebrows.

Rapper DaBaby seems to have a penchant for making bad situations worse. After making homophobic comments on stage at the Rolling Loud fest Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, he offered an “explanation.”

“I’m gonna address this weak-ass internet s–t one time, and then I’mma get back to giving my love to my fans, ’cause what me and my fans do at the live show, it don’t concern you n—as on the internet or you bitter bitches on the internet,” the 29-year-old rapper began in a nearly 5-minute Instagram Story video posted on Monday.

DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“I said, ‘If you don’t got AIDS, put a cellphone lighter up,'” DaBaby told his 19.1 million followers. “I said, ‘If you ain’t suck d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights up.'”

“All the lights went up – gay or straight – you wanna know why?” he continued. “Because even my gay fans don’t got f–king AIDS, stupid ass n—as. They don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n—as, see what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies on the street.”

He said his crowds put their phones in the air because, “my gay fans, they ain’t going for that. They got class, n—a. They ain’t sucking no d–k in no parking lot, n—a. You gotta get a room, a good one, five-star hotel, or wait ’til they go to the crib. … If they a fan of me, they going for some big dog s–t. We ain’t just going for nothing. Even my gay fans got standards!”

As previously reported, during his set Sunday on the last of the three-day music festival, DaBaby told attendees: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

He said he was just “keeping it real.”

T.I. came to the DaBaby’s defense the following day, commenting on a Shade Room social media post about his on-stage rant. “If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace… so should dababy,” the fellow rapper responded, along with an emoji of himself shrugging and the hashtag #equality.

DaBaby‘s performance is also swirling with controversy because he brought out rapper Tory Lanez right after Megan Thee Stallion performed. Lanez is still facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting the superstar rapstress in 2020 at the home of reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

A bit of karma, however, struck DaBaby’s antics and actions Sunday: At least one fan was unhappy about them. A shoe was hurled at his head during his performance, barely missing.

