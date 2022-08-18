Dabate gets 65 years jail

Aug. 18—VERNON — Richard Dabate has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his wife Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015 at their Ellington home.

In a statement before the sentence was handed down today in Vernon Superior Court, Dabate maintained his innocence, and said he would continue fighting for justice for Connie and himself.

