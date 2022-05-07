Dabate jury hears final testimony

May 6—Richard Dabate's lawyers rested their case Friday morning, bringing to a close nearly five weeks of evidence in his trial on charges that he murdered his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home on Dec. 23, 2015.

Lawyers on both sides of the case will present their closing arguments to the jury starting Monday morning in Vernon Superior Court, and the jurors could be deliberating by Monday afternoon.

One of the final witnesses was Dabate's aunt, Janice Dabate. She testified about Dabate's visit to her house the day his wife was killed. Dabate's father and brother-in-law drove him to her house in Manchester, she said.

"He was a bloody mess," when he arrived in hospital garb, Janice Dabate said. "It was not pretty."

He was visibly upset and crying while at her house, Janice Dabate said.

Rick, as Janice Dabate calls her nephew, showered and found some clothes to put on, then traveled with his father and brother-in-law to his parents' house. She followed in a separate car with her daughter, and said Dabate was "still pretty shook up" at that point.

During cross-examination, Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky displayed pictures of Dabate taken by state police at the hospital. The pictures were of his chest, hand, and legs. In a skeptical tone of voice, Gedansky asked if Dabate's state in those pictures was what she meant by "bloody mess"

Janice Dabate said she hadn't seen Dabate's skin, but his hospital garments were bloody.

She responded to an additional question from defense lawyer Michael Fitzpatrick by saying, "I'm not good with blood. If I see blood, it's a bloody mess."

The second witness of the day was Marissa Brodie, who was cleaning at a house on Brook Crossing the day Connie was killed. That street is next to Birch View Drive, where the Dabates lived.

Throughout her testimony Brodie had difficulty remembering the details of the day, more than 6 years ago, and had to frequently consult a statement she had given to state police on Jan. 4, 2016.

Brodie said she was dusting a windowsill in the home's office, near the front of the house, when she glimpsed an object move past the window. She described the object as large and dark green, moving from the direction of the street to the back of the house.

She alerted state police of the incident, but said she wasn't certain if what she had seen was a person or something else.

Under cross-examination, Brodie confirmed she later learned that the home's owner had installed a type of film on the windows that could cause odd reflections.

After she left the stand, Dabate's lawyers once again moved for an acquittal on all charges.

Judge Connie L. Klatt said sufficient evidence had been presented for the jury to consider the charges of murder and making a false statement. She was undecided about the charge of tampering with physical evidence though.

Defense lawyer Trent LaLima argued that the items of evidence in the case were available. The gun that killed Connie Dabate was found in the basement, unaltered and operable, he said.

The prosecutor replied that Dabate had staged, altered, and removed items to make it look as if someone else had committed the crime.

Klatt said she would have a make a decision on the evidence tampering charge by Monday morning.

Friday's proceedings concluded with Klatt and the lawyers reviewing the language of the legal instructions the judge will read to the jurors Monday before they begin deliberating. The instructions will tell the jurors how to go about reaching a verdict — and how to consider certain pieces of evidence, such as testimony from police.

Perhaps most important, they will explain the "elements" the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt to win a guilty verdict on each of the charges. The elements of murder, for example, are that the defendant caused a person's death, and intended to cause death.

Dabate, 45, maintains that a masked intruder killed Connie, then attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

The long-delayed trial was originally set to take place in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it. The first witnesses were called April 5.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.