Dabate lawyers challenge evidence from basement window experiment

Mar. 15—The lawyers for Richard Dabate are seeking to prevent another piece of evidence collected by state police from being presented to jurors during his trial on murder charges next month.

In a motion filed March 10, the lawyers argue to suppress any testimony or video related to an experiment state police conducted on a basement window at Dabate's home following the murder of his wife, Connie Dabate, on Dec. 23, 2015.

The experiment involved a state police detective breaking in a basement window with his foot to see if an identical window nearby was a possible point of entry for an intruder.

The motion argues that the experiment was illegal and violated Dabate's 4th and 14th Amendment rights.

Dabate, 45, has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in his wife's death. State police and the prosecutor have said they believe Dabate staged her murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce.

Dabate told state police that an intruder broke into the home and shot his wife, then attacked him and tied him up.

According to the state police affidavit, detectives investigating at the home in the days after the murder discovered that one of the basement windows was lying on the floor inside, unbroken. Besides the open front door, discovered by first responders, no other signs of possible forced entry were found throughout the home.

An examination of the window revealed that its two locks were undamaged and it had been removed from the inside by unscrewing them. A pry mark also was found on the inside of the window.

Outside the window was a bed of loose brown mulch, and it was surrounded by large bushes. No defects or pry marks were located on the exterior thresholds of the window, the affidavit states.

A layer of white dust on the lower threshold of the window didn't show any marks or indications of movement.

Undisturbed spider webs along the top and the sides of the window opening also indicated that no one had used it to enter the home, according to the affidavit.

State police conducted an experiment on an identical window in the same room of the basement, which was videotaped and photographed.

A detective used his foot to push against the exterior, metal frame portion of the window between the two locks.

The window glass shattered, first, while the frame and locks remained intact. Further force caused the window frame to buckle and the window locks to break away from the frame.

"This marked a stark difference between the other window, on the floor in the same room, which was found unbroken, with a pry mark noted on the interior metal frame, and with the interior locks removed, and unscrewed from inside the basement room," the affidavit states.

Dabate's lawyers argue that the experiment exceeded the scope of the search warrant state police obtained for Dabate's home.

"In short, the experiment was so far beyond the scope of the warrant that police could not reasonably have presumed it to be a valid exercise," the motion argues.

"Further, and no less significant, the unauthorized experiment conducted by police consumed, damaged and/or irreparably altered the tangible property — a window of the residence — without notice to the homeowner/defendant or any interested party, thereby impairing a later defense investigation," according to the motion.

