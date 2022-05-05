Dabate takes stand in murder trial, sticks to his account of events under questioning

May 5—VERNON — Richard Dabate took the witness stand in his own defense this morning, relaying almost the same story that he told state police the day his wife, Connie, was killed in their Ellington home, saying he arrived home to find an intruder in his bedroom closet who shot his wife, then attacked and tied him up.

There were only slight differences or additions to the statement that Dabate made during an interview at Hartford Hospital on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate is on trial in Vernon Superior Court, charged with murder in the death of his wife. For more than four weeks the jury has heard the prosecution lay out the case against Dabate.

Prosecutors contend he killed his wife because he didn't want to face the fallout from a divorce. Another woman was pregnant with his child at the time.

Dabate was the first witness called by the defense.

One of the modifications he made in his testimony concerned when he arrived home after driving partway to work. Previously Dabate had stated that he got back home and heard a noise upstairs, which was the intruder.

Today, Dabate said that when he got home, he decided to stay for a while and use his computer because he had already told his boss he was going to be late. He was interrupted during that time by the noise upstairs.

When prosectuor Matthew Gedansky later asked why he didn't mention that originally, Dabate said it was a small detail.

Dabate also described the time that he said he told Connie about the baby he was having with Sara Ganzer. The conversation took place while the children were at school. Connie was extremely upset and slapped him, he said.

In the following weeks, they talked about divorce and how they would tell their families about the baby if they didn't divorce, but they tried to continue like normal, and things started getting better between them, Dabate said.

By December, the month Connie died, things were going "very well" in their relationship, Dabate said. They were having more good days than bad ones, he said.

Story continues

Before the lunch break Gedansky began questioning Dabate. Through very direct, and at times confrontational questions, he covered topics ranging from Dabate's honesty with his wife to the timeline of the morning his wife was killed.

Gedansky started by asking Dabate why Connie wouldn't trust him, as she wrote in a note on her cellphone. He admitted to lying to her at times about working late, so he could visit Ganzer.

To some of Gedansky's questions Dabate said he didn't know. In one example, Gedansky referred to a statement Dabate made to family members the night of Dec. 23, 2015. He said state police had his wallet.

How did he know that, considering the last he saw the wallet, it was in the intruder's possession, Gedansky asked. Was it because he had planted the wallet in a place he knew it would be found, and made a mistake in mentioning it? Dabate said it wasn't a mistake, but an assumption.

Gedansky also asked Dabate about the fact that three shots were fired in the basement, when he had originally reported one or two. Dabate said he hadn't known that until the trial started.

The prosecutor suggested that the third shot occurred when Connie was struggling over the gun with him, and that's how her DNA ended up on the gun's barrel. Dabate then shot her in the back of the head and followed that up with a shot to the stomach to finish her off, Gedansky said.

Dabate denied that.

In another exchange, Gedansky asked about the zip ties on Dabate's ankles and how one of them was burned off with a blowtorch. Dabate has said the intruder used the torch to burn his leg.

Gedansky suggested Dabate realized he had made the zip tie too tight and used the torch to remove it, because he wouldn't have been able to explain it being cut.

Dabate also denied that allegation.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.