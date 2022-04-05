Dabate trial slated to start today

Apr. 5—VERNON — The trial of former Ellington resident Richard Dabate was set to begin today in Vernon Superior Court, nearly 6 1/2 years after his wife, Connie, was killed in their home.

Connie Dabate was killed in December 2015 in the couple's home on Birch View Drive, shocking and frightening the Ellington community.

Dabate, now 45, told state police he arrived home to find an intruder inside who attacked and tied him up and shot Connie with Dabate's own handgun.

But police arrested Dabate 15 months later, in April 2017, alleging that Dabate shot the mother of his two young sons in the head on Dec. 23, 2015, because he no longer wanted to be married to her but was afraid of the consequences of a divorce.

He's charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement.

What police and prosecutors believe really happened has come out slowly over the following years starting with Dabate's arrest and then more recently in court proceedings.

Some of the evidence from investigators:

—Dabate was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses at the time of the murder.

—Dabate engaged in financial irregularities both before and after his wife's murder. Approximately $100,000 went missing from the couple's bank accounts between December 2014 and 2015, most of it beginning in June 2015 when Dabate learned his mistress was pregnant.

—A police dog brought to the Dabate's home the day of the murder to track an intruder instead tracked to Dabate.

—Connie Dabate's fitness tracking device continued tracking movement for almost an hour after Dabate said she was murdered by the intruder.

