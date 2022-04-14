Dabate's former neighbors testify that they saw nothing unusual the day Connie Dabate was killed

Apr. 14—VERNON — The jury members seated in the trial of Richard Dabate don't yet know exactly what occurred in Dabate's home the day his wife was killed, but after Wednesday, they have a general idea of what was happening in every other house in the neighborhood.

That's because the state spent most of the day calling current and former residents of the neighborhood to testify about their own actions on the morning of Dec. 23, 2015.

The main focus of the questioning was to determine if the residents had noticed anything unusual, whether that be a strange vehicle, a man wearing camouflage, or an attempted burglary at their home. But the prosecutor and defense followed similar scripts with each witness, starting with basic questions such as, what time did they wake up that day?

In that way the jury was able to hear details that gave a good idea of what was happening on what was a normal morning for most of the residents of Birch View Drive.

One man said he woke up at 5 and was on the road to work by 6. A woman said she spent the morning getting her kids ready for school and onto the bus, which included multiple trips to the top of the street to the bus stop.

Another woman testified that she woke up late and was running through the house frantically. She was so frantic she nearly drove away without changing out of her pajamas, she said. On the other end of the spectrum, a young woman said she woke up at 9 a.m., and lounged in bed watching TV until 11 a.m.

How their days started varied, but all the residents had the same answer regarding unusual sightings; there weren't any.

All the residents testified that they didn't see anything unusual while at home, or while driving out or into the neighborhood. Gedansky also asked the residents if their homes were broken into that day, or anytime in the previous 6 months, and they all said that didn't happen either.

During cross-examination, defense lawyers questioned many of the residents if they would were in a position to see anything anyway. For example, how much of their morning was spent looking outside and in what directions, and what was their view of Dabate's house.

Story continues

For the residents who had at least a partial view of the Dabate home, they said they didn't see Dabate outside walking around his house or walking near the tree line, and didn't see him drop anything in the yard.

First thing Wednesday morning Gedansky called a few state police personnel who responded to the area with the job of speaking with neighbors.

Trooper Todd Petell explained that he was asked to visit a home across the street from the Dabates', where a woman reported an interior security alarm had gone off. He checked the interior and exterior of the home, and found nothing unusual and no signs of forced entry, Petell said.

He then went on to another house, about a mile away, where a person reported possibly seeing someone run through the yard. Petell said he examined the yard and found no sign of footprints, as opposed to his steps, which were leaving marks.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.