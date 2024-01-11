‘Dabo is our guy,’ Clemson president declares as Alabama job opens

As rumors swirl about Dabo Swinney’s potential candidacy for the Alabama job, Clemson’s president has a message about the school’s longtime football coach.

“Dabo is our guy,” Jim Clements said Thursday.

Clements, Clemson’s president since 2013 and a prominent supporter of Swinney and the Tigers football team, was at the State House in Columbia on Thursday for a press conference to announce a new agreement with between the University of South Carolina, Clemson and technical colleges about credit transfers of core classes.

He spoke briefly with a reporter from The State about the possibility of Swinney, Clemson’s two-time national championship-winning coach of 15 seasons, replacing the legendary Nick Saban at Alabama after Saban announced his retirement Wednesday.

Here’s that exchange:

Question: Have you spoken to Dabo about the Alabama job?

Clements: “We’’ll save that question for another day.”

Question Are you worried he might leave?

Clements: “Love Dabo Swinney, Dabo has done a great job. Look, Dabo loves Clemson. Clemson loves Dabo. Dabo is our guy. Dabo’s done a great job. He’s a phenomenal leader, built an incredible program with great culture, delivered national championships. Dabo is our guy.”

The State’s Joe Bustos contributed reporting.