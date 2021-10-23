Dabo Swinney reacts: What Clemson coach said about QB change, loss to Pitt

Pitt defeated Clemson 27-17 on Saturday at Heinz Field, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Here’s a quick look at some of coach Dabo Swinney’s remarks after the game.

▪ Swinney called the game disappointing because of so many missed opportunities. “We are what we are right now. We’re (a) very immature, very young, very unconfident offense, that’s for sure. ... We’re a 4-3 team, that’s who we are. That’s what we’ve earned and it’s disappointing. I am 1000% responsible.”

▪ Injury news: Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst tore his ACL and tight end Braden Galloway separated his shoulder. Galloway’s injury could be season ending.

▪ Swinney on benching QB DJ Uiagalelei in the third quarter: “I just felt like I needed to give Taisun (Phommachanh) a chance and I thought Taisun came in and did some good things.” Asked whether Uiagalelei would continue to start: “I think everything’s under evaluation at this point at 4-3. I think everybody’s got to show up and earn it every single day. … We’ll go to practice and see who has the best practice and see who’s going to run out there first.”

