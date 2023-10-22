What Dabo Swinney said after Clemson football’s 2023 loss to Miami

A quick summary of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s postgame remarks after Saturday night’s 28-20 road loss to Miami:

“They found a way to win. We found a way not to win. Just an unbelievably disappointing game.“

“What we want, we have to deserve. We want to win and we didn’t deserve it. We deserve exactly what we got.“

“To turn the ball over the way we’re turning the ball over it’s hard to win.“

“The turnovers, it’s like a broken record. The best players have to play well. We’re not doing some of the things and it’s frustrating.”

“We had plenty of opportunity. At the end of the day, you overcome all of that crap, you’ve got a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter and you can finish.”

“They earned it. We got exactly what we deserved.”

“You just have to give Miami a ton of credit. Down 10, fourth quarter, they fought back and we didn’t finish.”

“We’re 4-3 and that’s exactly what we deserve. I feel like I’m living 2010 all over again. It’s crazy.”

“This team has been in position to win every single game we’ve played. I don’t have an answer. ... We’ve got to figure out a way to win. It starts with taking care of the ball.”

“Better days are ahead. It’s just disappointing as crap because we’ve got a really good football team. I’ve got to find a way to help these guys to stop making mistakes.”

“I’m sorry to our fans. They deserve better. ... We didn’t deserve to win the game. Until we get some of those things fixed, we’re going to be in a battle every week.”

This story will be updated.