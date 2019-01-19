After four weeks of a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump offered an olive branch to Democrats on Saturday: Approve $5.7 billion for his border wall in exchange for protections for children of migrants who entered the United States illegally.

Congressional Democrats are skeptical and say a plan that would involve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which includes a group known as DREAMers, and Temporary Protected Status holders would not pass the Senate.

Who are DREAMers?

About 3.6 million undocumented immigrants brought to the country before their 18th birthday. Collectively, they're referred to as DREAMers, named after a bill that's failed to pass Congress since it was first introduced in 2001.

What is DACA?

An Obama-era program called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. After passing security background checks and proving they were either in school, employed or serving in the military, DACA recipients were granted work permits and two-year reprieves from deportation that could be renewed. Trump has tried to end DACA; that is being appealed.

What is TPS?

Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, has allowed more than 310,000 foreigners to legally live and work in the U.S., many for more than two decades, as their countries recover from natural disasters and armed conflicts. Six countries, which represent 98 percent of the TPS population, have been cut from the program, each given a deadline to leave the U.S. A federal judge’s order has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending the humanitarian program.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DACA, DREAMers, TPS? Who are they, what do they have to do with Trump, the wall and the shutdown?