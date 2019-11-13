DACA: Even a Supreme Court win for Trump could create tough political choices in 2020

Now that the Supreme Court has completed oral arguments over the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, all eyes will turn toward the court's springtime decision that will insert the emotional issue directly into the 2020 presidential campaign.

If the justices rule that the Trump administration wrongly terminated the program, then the roughly 700,000 DACA recipients, sometimes referred to as "DREAMers" who have been protected from deportation and granted work permits will be able to continue their American lives for a while longer.

But if the court sides with the Trump administration and allows it to end the program, it will set up a high-stakes, politically-wrought decision for the Trump administration just months before the November election.

If the administration immediately terminates the program at that moment, it runs the risk of angering voters sympathetic to DREAMers, who make up significant portions of the electorate in swing states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

If the administration decides to delay any action until after the election, it runs the risk of angering Trump's core supporters who were promised the program, which they decry as "amnesty," would be shut down under his watch.

"It does present a political challenge," said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for lower levels of legal and illegal immigration and has advised the Trump White House on immigration issues. "They are going to have to navigate it very carefully."

Immigration rights activists take part in a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2019.

During an extended, 80-minute session on Tuesday, the court's conservative justices appeared to side with the Trump administration and its liberal justices appeared to oppose it. That means the decision could once again rest in the hands of Chief Justice John Roberts, who gave only limited indication Tuesday about which direction he is leaning.

Immigration advocacy groups and lawyers who filed the legal challenge against Trump all voiced a level of optimism after the oral arguments. A win for that side would mean the Trump administration is forced to continue the program, and would have to begin another lengthy round of legal battles if it tries to end the program a second time.

But if the court allows Trump to end the program, he will face three difficult options:

Seek a compromise with Congress

Shortly before the Supreme Court started its session on Tuesday, Trump tweeted out a missive that claimed "some" DREAMers in the DACA program are "tough, hardened criminals" (to qualify for DACA, and to renew one's status, applicants must pass a criminal background check each time).

But at the end of the tweet, he threw out a glimmer of hope that a compromise with Congress could be reached. "If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!" he wrote.

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

That's a hollow promise for Democrats and immigration advocates to accept, given the president's history when it comes to dealing with Congress on legislation to permanently protect DREAMers.

The president already has voiced wildly conflicting plans for DREAMers. He has expressed sympathy for them, called for their deportation, and ultimately tried to end the program that has protected them for seven years.