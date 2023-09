After a recent ruling out of Texas making the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal, many recipients are now left wondering what that means for their future. Many DACA recipients came to the US at a very young age and have spent most of their lives in the country. Ana Navarette, program director for SJSU’s UndocuSpartan program, joins KTVU to discuss what the future for DACA recipients may hold.

