DACC barbering program stilll on hold; classroom to host event

Jan. 6—DANVILLE — Even though the barbering program isn't starting yet at Danville Area Community College, an event this weekend at the Village Mall is offering haircuts.

The Adult Education and Literacy department at Danville Area Community College will host a New Year, New You event at the Danville Village Mall/DACC Barbering classroom from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

The event is intended for individuals 16 years and over who wish to obtain their Illinois High School Diploma (formerly GED), and for non-native English-speaking individuals who wish to improve their English reading, speaking, and writing skills.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community who would like to explore the available services. Other activities will include free haircuts compliments of DACC's new barbering program, door prizes, popcorn, raffles and a photo booth.

The Adult Education department at Danville Area Community College along with Vermilion County Works invites adult learners who have not earned a high school diploma to elevate their lives through the Elevate 2.0 Integrated Career and Academic Preparations System (ICAPS). Elevate 2.0, funded through the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), affords adult learners the opportunity to earn an Illinois High School Diploma while simultaneously enrolling in college — level courses in pursuit of career certification.

Available areas of study in the Elevate 2.0 program are: Public Healthcare Billing Management; Commercial Driver's License (CDL); Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC); and Welding. The initiative, open to anyone 16 years or older, who has not earned a high school diploma, has no cost to participants. Participants must meet individual program eligibility. Most programs are two semesters, with the exception of the CDL program.

All classes will be at DACC's Danville Campus and will begin Jan. 16, 2024. Registration and placement testing will take place on campus in Prairie Hall between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday. As space is limited, students must register by Jan. 12, 2024. For more information, call 217-443-8782.

Information also will be available at the New Year, New You event.

While aimed at helping participants meet their educational goals, community partners have been invited to showcase their services in order to focus on resources for mental, physical, emotional, and financial health, according to DACC's Adult Education and Literacy Department.

Those partners include Community Action, Vermilion County Health Department, Crosspoint Human Services, Three Kings of Peace/Roselawn, Fair Hope Children's Ministry, Danville Housing Authority, First Institute, Vermilion County Works/American Job Center, and CCRS.

"We want to focus on the whole student-life equation," said Chantal Savage-Bryant, director of Adult Education and Literacy at DACC, through a press release. "Please join us to learn about the community resources available in Vermilion County that promote creating your best self."

It's been more than a year that renovations started at the Village Mall in Danville for a barbering school.

According to Carl Bridges, DACC Provost/Vice President, Academic Affairs & Student Services, "unfortunately... there is no update. We are still waiting on the final visit and approval from the Illinois Department of Finance. Our hope is to get the program started this year."

There are salon and classroom spaces that DACC is leasing from the Village Mall.

There had been a wait list of about 40 students for the program.