DACC celebrates Black History Month, sees enrollment increase

Feb. 6—DANVILLE — Enrollment figures for the end of January at Danville Area Community College compared to a year ago, show total credit hours are up 3 percent and total active students also are up 1.8 percent.

Active high school student hours, however, are down 14 percent.

According to DACC President Stephen Nacco, enrollment hours are up significantly, and the newly accredited Cancer Registry Program is drawing students from other states.

Nacco said about the 10th Day enrollment report for this semester, headcount figures don't have the same importance for a community college as they do for state universities.

"Our lifeblood is our credit hours, and you'll see that DACC's overall enrollment is up by 3 percent. It's an indication of how we're keeping students on track toward graduation and it's also what the State of Illinois Community College Board uses in its funding formula for state-based funding and equalization," according to Nacco.

"You'll find that DACC's credit enrollment has increased every semester since the fall of 2022. Although online and hybrid enrollment has increased, the primary reason for the overall enrollment increase is return of students to our classrooms and to such on-campus activities as clubs, athletics, PTK honor society, eSports, etc.," he added.

The start of February also means Black History Month activities.

DACC's schedule:

* Noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 12. Keynote speaker Chuckie Robinson Sr. and Black History Month (BHM) food tasting from Raymealz Catering, DACC Student Union.

* Noon and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20: Showing of the movie, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Bremer Theater.

* 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Feb. 21: BHM Game Day, Student Union.

* 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 24: PACC the Place, DACC women's and men's basketball, sophomore night, Mary Miller Gymnasium.

* 6 p.m. Feb. 29: BHM Music Festival, local and cultural performers, Bremer Theater.