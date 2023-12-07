DACC's oldest student continues to learn, be active

Dec. 7—DANVILLE — As the saying goes, you are never too old to keep learning.

That holds true for Danville Area Community College's oldest student.

Myra Greazer, a retired teacher, turned 102 in September and has attended DACC's Lunch and Learns for several years.

To celebrate her special birthday this year, DACC's Community Education Department celebrated her at Wednesday's Lunch and Learn at the Bremer Conference Center. She was to be celebrated closer to her birthday, but couldn't attend due to health issues.

Wednesday's Lunch and Learn was "Sounds of the Season." It was something new for DACC's Community Education Department this year. Beautiful Christmas music from the men's choir put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Myra said she was really looking forward to attending the program at DACC on Wednesday. She estimates she's been going to the Lunch and Learns for more than 10 years.

She didn't find out until she got there, however, that there was some special surprises for her too.

The Danville Barbershop Chorus and those in the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to Myra.

"You're my hero," said chorus director Marty Lindvahl, adding that she wants to be just like Myra. "You look fabulous."

Lindvahl said she worked with Greazer's son, Gail Garner, at Danville High School, and she did a good job as mother, with him.

Myra is a retired school teacher and currently the oldest DACC Community Education student.

Leslie Sconce, Community Education administrative assistant, said they wanted to celebrate Myra in her 102nd year and wish her many more wonderful years.

Community Education has offered classes to all ages in the community for more than 25 years.

Myra said she's heard a lot of great programs, and "I've met so many nice people" attending the Lunch and Learns. She also would go on the bus trips, when she was able.

Myra said with the help of Debbie, she tries to stay active. She also had passed her test to keep driving.

Myra said the secret to her longevity is having good Christian parents who took her to church and Sunday School, with church being important to her throughout her life, and gave her a strong foundation. She said she also grew up in the country and ate healthy.

Wednesday's Lunch and Learn meal by DACC culinary students included homemade noodles and rolls and cheesecake.

Myra also was presented with a birthday cake.

They average about 20 people at the Lunch and Learns, according to Sconce. They try to have two a month.

Another attendee, Nora Price, said she also likes attending the different interesting programs, and she enjoys the meals.

In a Vermilion County Museum Board member Donald Richter column in the Commercial-News in 2015 about Greazer, at age 18 she began teaching at a one-room school named College.

She noted the importance of obtaining an education was always stressed in her family. Her salary was $80 per month for an eight-month term and she did all the things teachers did in that era. She was janitor, school nurse and disciplinarian among other things.

There was no electricity in the school and she had charge of all eight grades. She recalled "firing the furnace" and keeping the school warm in winter were real challenges. She smiled when she recalled she was still a teenager, but already "teaching college."

During the war, Myra worked for a time at a defense plant in Mississippi making things for the Navy, but she soon returned to teaching. She recalled there was a severe shortage of teachers during the war when many educators were serving in the armed forces.

She took a break from teaching when her children were young but went back as they grew older.

She recalled working with students was a joy in her life. Her passion was to inspire pupils to work to the peak of their ability.

She noted it is important to teach to individuals, for each one is unique in their learning ability. She noted to be successful, a teacher must make the lessons interesting to maintain the attention of a class. When she began her career she did not have a college degree, but she did obtain one later.

To find out more about DACC Lunch and Learns, Day Trips and other DACC Community Education programs/classes, call 217-554-1667 or visit Clock Tower 106. There are computer, pottery, scrapbooking, crocheting, photography, book binding, mosaic glass, holiday wreath making and other classes scheduled for 2024. The classes are different fees. Lunch and Learns are $13 and include lunch from a DACC culinary class and a program/speaker, such as with the Vermilion County Museum's Sue Richter, about local history, and also other speakers about other countries. Programs can be about castles and also sight-seeing in London.