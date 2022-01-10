Kip Hansen has been promoted as regional president for Dacotah Bank.

Hansen fills the position held by Brad Moore who became senior advisor for the bank as of Jan. 1.

As Regional President of the Mid-Dakota Region, Hansen will serve as a resource and leader to South Dakota locations in Aberdeen, Faulkton, Groton, Langford, Mobridge, Roslyn, Sisseton, and Webster and in Morris, Minnesota, according to a news release. Kristie Martin has also been promoted to market president.

Hansen began his banking career with Dacotah Bank in Watertown in 1995 and remained there for 21 years. He first served as an ag lender and business banker before becoming the market president. In 2016,

Martin joined Dacotah Bank in 2014 as an internal audit specialist and has since served within the Credit Administration Department as a senior credit analyst, credit manager, and director of credit administration.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Dacotah bank announces leadership changes