Dad, 3 kids rescued from remote woods after getting lost at night, Oregon video shows

A dad and his three children were rescued after getting lost in the woods at night in Oregon, rescuers said.

The father called 911 when he realized his family was stranded Dec. 28 in the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve near Charleston, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said in a Facebook post.

They had gotten lost in a remote part of the nature preserve after the sun had set, rescuers said.

Rescuers found them in the woods at about 8 p.m. and began hoisting them into the helicopter, a video shows.

After 30 minutes, the family had been taken to an air station and then transferred for medical care.

South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve is along the Coos estuary and includes nearly 7,000 acres of protected land for “long-term research, education, and coastal stewardship,” according to the Oregon Department of State Lands.

The area has open water channels, wetlands, riparian areas and forest areas. There are 11 trails around the nature reserve.

Charleston is along the coastline in southern Oregon.

