Dad and 4-month-old baby vanish into marsh following crash, Wisconsin cops say

A man and his 4-month-old baby went missing Thursday after they were involved in a minor car crash, Wisconsin cops say.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said Friday a woman, 24-year-old man and his baby were involved in a minor crash Thursday night when their vehicle went into a ditch. The sheriff’s office did not state if the man or woman was driving.

The baby was removed from the vehicle in a car seat and the father walked with the child “into a marshy area,” according to the sheriff. That was the last time the woman saw them.

The woman got the vehicle out of a ditch, drove back home and was unsuccessful in getting in contact with the 24-year-old man for several hours. She contacted the sheriff’s office and deputies responded to the crash scene.

Deputies found the baby’s car seat empty in a wooded area near the marsh, but did not find any other sign of the father and child, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with gray sweatpants, while the baby was bundled in blankets. The sheriff’s office did not disclose their full names.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search and are using drones and a state police aircraft, according to the sheriff. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 920-929-3390.