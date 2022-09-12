Dad of 7 fatally shot in ambush as he steps out his front door, Pennsylvania cops say

A father of seven was ambushed and fatally shot as he left his house, according to Pennsylvania authorities.

The 37-year-old left his home in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, Fox 29 reported, citing the Philadelphia Police Department.

A shooter was waiting outside the house in a black car, WPVI reported.

The shooter got out and fired at least 15 times at the victim, CBS News reported. The victim was hit “multiple times” and died at the scene, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a news release.

Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi said the man was “ambushed,” according to Fox 29. The man’s identity has not yet been released by police.

The victim worked as a supervisor for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), Fox 29 reported. SEPTA has not issued a statement but told McClatchy News that they will

No arrests have been, police said in the release.

