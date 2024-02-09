Dad abducted 5-year-old, drove off in stolen car from Michigan to Arkansas, cops say

A 40-year-old dad without custody took off in a stolen car from Michigan to Arkansas with his 5-year-old son, Arkansas State Police said.

The man had the boy without permission from the child’s mother, who is the legal guardian, police said.

McClatchy News is not identifying the name of the suspect to protect the identity of the child.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle on the interstate near Sweet Home on Feb. 3. Keeping the child’s safety in mind, officers surrounded the vehicle with multiple cars, slowly bringing it to a stop, police dash camera video shows.

“Many of our Troopers are parents themselves, so securing a child and returning him to his mother was an honor,” police Col. Mike Hagar said in a news release. “Keeping innocent civilians safe is always our top priority.”

The man was arrested and charged with theft, according to police. Kidnapping charges are still pending, police said.

Attorney information for the man was not listed.

The child was taken by police and was able to speak to his mother, police said. He was released to the Arkansas Department of Human Services until his mother could travel from Michigan to Arkansas, police said.

The 5-year-old has safely returned to Michigan with his mother, according to police.

Sweet Home is about 7 miles southeast of Little Rock.

