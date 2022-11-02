Dad abducts 1-year-old from babysitter and stabs her to death, Texas police say

An infant from an Amber Alert died after her father abducted her, led Texas police on an hour-long chase, and fatally stabbed them both.

Alexander Barrios Ordonez, 24, stabbed a man and stole a tow truck in Rosenberg on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Rosenberg Police Department said in a news conference filmed by KHOU. He drove the stolen truck to where his 1-year-old daughter, Leylani Ordonez, was being watched by a babysitter, police said.

He abducted Leylani just after 6 p.m. and fled, Rosenberg police said. An Amber Alert was issued for the infant less than three hours later, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sugar Land Police spotted the stolen tow truck around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and attempted a traffic stop, Rosenberg police said at the news conference.

Ordonez refused to stop, setting off an hour-long chase, police said. The chase ended near Rosenberg after he drove over spike strips that police had put down.

The father got out of the truck holding the infant who was already bloodied, Rosenberg police said, and stabbed himself. Both were pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

The abducted infant was stabbed to death by her father, KSAT reported citing Sugar Land police and Click2Houston reported citing Rosenberg police.

“We don’t know the exact moment when the baby was injured. But we do know that when he exited the vehicle, the baby was already bloody,” Rosenberg police said at the conference.

Rosenberg is about 40 miles southwest of Houston.

