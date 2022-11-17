Dad accused of abducting 6-year-old and taking him to Canada must stay in Miami jail

The West Perrine father accused of abducting his young son before they were found two months later in Canada will remain in Miami-Dade Corrections custody while awaiting trial.

On Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer granted 45-year-old Jorge Morales no bond on the kidnapping charge he faces and $10,000 bond on the charge of concealing a minor contrary to court order.

Morales already had his bond from a 2020 assault with a deadly weapon charge revoked on Sept. 6, 11 days after he disappeared with 6-year-old JoJo Morales.

Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer and South Miami-Dade man Jorge Morales during Morales bond hearing, Thursday, Nov. 17.

Morales was supposed to return JoJo to his mother and Morales’ ex-wife, Yanet Leal Concepcion, the night of Aug. 26. He had lost overnight privileges during their three-year custody fight.

Instead, Morales and his mother, 69-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales, disappeared with the child, leaving only an empty apartment. An Amber Alert, as well as local and national media coverage, accompanied the ensuing search. Surveillance video showing Morales and JoJo in a Maine Walgreens on Aug. 29 was released on Oct. 27.

A woman who saw one of the media reports spotted Morales and JoJo as she shopped in a Moncton, New Brunswick, Walmart on Oct. 30. She called the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and they took Morales and his mother into custody about 2,000 miles from that empty South Miami-Dade apartment.

During the bond hearing, Miami-Dade police detective Roberto Palmer said that while on the run, Morales went by “Michael Villa” and told JoJo his new name was “Mike Villa.”