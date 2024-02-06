Dad accused of beating 3-year-old son to death and burning his body gets life sentence

A father accused of killing his 3-year-old son and burning his body will now spend the rest of his life in prison, an Oklahoma court ruled.

In September, Chad Jennings, 34, pleaded guilty to child abuse, first-degree murder, conspiracy and desecration of a human corpse following the death of his son, court records show.

The remains of his son, identified by KFOR as Caleb Jennings, were discovered set on fire July 27, 2022, in Seminole, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation revealed a family friend contacted police in Seminole July 26 about Caleb’s death, according to court documents obtained by KXII. The friend said Chad Jennings had confessed to him about an “unforgivable act.”

The father “whooped” his 3-year-old son until the boy’s body went limp, KOKH reported, citing court filings. He is accused of wrapping Caleb in a blanket and concealing his body in a bedroom closet for two days.

Police said the family friend told authorities Jennings and his girlfriend, Katherine Penner, “cremated” the body, according to KFOR.

It was two weeks later when Caleb’s body was discovered burned at Penner’s family property, KXII reported.

“There was this one evil, evil man that took his life, but surrounding him were 10, 20, 30, 100 people that loved him unconditionally,” Bowlegs First Baptist Church Deacon Rodney Troglin told KFOR. “We will always remember Caleb as someone who lit up the room when he came in. He was absolutely a beautiful child, always smiling.”

Court records show Jennings received a life sentence without parole Friday, Feb. 2.

Penner, 32, previously pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse, conspiracy and desecration of a human corpse, according to court filings. She received a 37-year prison sentence, KOCO reported.

Seminole is about 55 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

4-year-old duct-taped, beaten to death over potty training, officials say. Mom sentenced

‘I just killed my son,’ dad told Ohio dispatcher. Now he’s going to prison for life

Father accused of killing son after body found dumped on highway, Texas officials say