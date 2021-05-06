Dad accused of fatally hitting son who ate his cheesecake pleads guilty in Wisconsin

Chacour Koop

A Wisconsin dad accused of fatally hitting his son for eating his cheesecake has pleaded guilty.

Milwaukee resident Travis Stackhouse, 30, went to trial this week on charges of first-degree reckless homicide in the death, according to court records. Two days into the trial, he pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child and child abuse.

In June 2019, authorities said Stackhouse was upset his 5-year-old son ate his Father’s Day cake and hit the boy, WITI reported. An autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma, the news outlet reported.

He initially told investigators the boy was playing when he fell down the stairs of their home, WDJT reported.

After prosecutors played a recording of Stackhouse’s confession during the trial, he asked to speak with his mom and pleaded guilty, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

He could be sentenced to up to 37 years in prison during a hearing in June, the newspaper reported.

