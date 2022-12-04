Dad accused of killing his baby arrested after weeks on the run, Connecticut cops say

A father accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old baby was recognized while sitting at a bus station after two weeks on the run, police in Connecticut say.

The citizen who spotted Christopher Francisquini, 31, immediately called 911, resulting in his arrest in Waterbury on Dec. 2, according to a Naugatuck Police Department news conference posted on Facebook.

Police said Francisquini stabbed and choked his daughter Camilla Francisquini to death before dismembering her the morning of Nov. 18 at his home in Naugatuck, McClatchy News previously reported. He was out on parole at the time of the killing and cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before disappearing, police said, prompting a search involving state authorities and the FBI.

His arrest came one day before what would’ve been baby Camilla’s first birthday on Dec. 3, and after police promised to never “rest” until Francisquini was caught.

Now Francisquini is being held on a $5 million bond and is due to appear in Waterbury Superior Court the morning of Dec. 5, according to Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister. A warrant for his arrest previously charged him with murder and risk of injury.

“Nothing can ease the pain that the family is experiencing as a result of this tragic loss…but we hope that they can breathe easier knowing that this violent criminal has been taken into custody and he’s off the streets,” McAllister said at the conference.

Francisquini’s motive is still under investigation, according to McAllister.

At a vigil held for Camilla on Dec. 3, the girl’s mother, Kristyl, said “I’ve been trying not to cry and everything, because I just want to keep my baby’s smile and laughter. That’s all she did. She hardly cried. She mainly laughed. She mainly just smiled,” according to NBC Connecticut.

The arrest

The dramatic moments of Francisquini’s arrest after 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 was captured in footage shared by the Waterbury Police Department. In the video, officers are heard ordering Francisquini to get on the ground as he is seen standing at a bus stop while surrounded with weapons pointed at him.

When he gets on the ground, several officers rush over to him and place him in handcuffs, the video shows.

“We got him,” one officer is heard saying.

The citizen who spotted him at a bus stop was described as a community member who has been following media coverage regarding Francisquini, McAllister said at the news conference. The person noticed Francisquini changed his appearance but still recognized him.

“That’s a testament to the media’s coverage of this as well as the public working together with us to help bring Francisquini into custody,” McAllister said.

The murder

An unspecified member of Francisquini’s household called 911 around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 regarding the death of baby Camilla, according to police. She was dismembered when police arrived.

Before police were called, Francisquini and the mother of baby Camilla, Kristyl, got into an argument and he cut off his ankle monitor, McAllister said at an earlier news conference. The mother was not hurt during the argument.

Authorities believe Francisquini killed his daughter before getting into an argument with the mother, McAllister added. However, it is believed the mother was unaware of her daughter’s death at the time.

The next day, witnesses reported they had seen him in New Haven after his car was found abandoned on Interstate 91, according to police.

At the latest news conference, McAllister declined to comment on the specifics of the family dynamics.

He said that the Naugatuck officers involved in the case will continue to carry it with them “probably for the rest of their lives.”

“This is something that isn’t going to be forgotten by any members of this agency due to the nature of this case and the heinous nature of the crime that was committed against baby Camilla,” McAllister added.

The police chief promised that Francisquini won’t be released prior to any court proceedings.

Naugatuck is about 15 miles northwest of New Haven.

