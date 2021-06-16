Dad accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend after alleged assault, Michigan cops say

A Michigan father faces charges after shooting and killing a man he believed had assaulted his daughter, authorities say.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday outside an apartment complex in Harrison Township, about 30 miles northeast of Detroit, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the shooting was sparked by an argument between the victim and his girlfriend’s 66-year-old father. The woman told her father that she had been assaulted earlier that day, according to police.

Soon after, the boyfriend and father got into an argument that ended with the father firing a 9mm handgun.

Responding officers arrived to find a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect, who wasn’t publicly identified, was trying to revive him by performing chest compressions.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The father was arrested without incident and booked into the Macomb County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

Police have released few details about charges in the case but said the shooting remains under investigation.

