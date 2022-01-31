Dad accused of threatening to slit throats of daughter’s teen bullies, Texas cops say

A Texas father has been arrested after he was accused of threatening to slit the throat of a high school girl who he said was bullying his daughter, police said.

Police received a call on Jan. 27 from a teenage girl who said she was threatened in the parking lot of Wichita Falls High School by a man who other callers said was possibly a student’s dad, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl described the man and said he put a knife to her throat, the affidavit said. Multiple witnesses confirmed her description, along with the threats.

While near the scene, an officer saw a man matching the description and approached him, police said in the affidavit.

The man willingly spoke to police and said he “believed he was about to go to jail,” the affidavit said. He confirmed he was armed with a pocket knife and told police he received a phone call from his daughter, who said she’d been chased by girls from the high school.

The father told police his daughter had been bullied recently, and he had spoken to the principal “in hopes of getting the issue resolved,” according to the affidavit. After his daughter called him, he decided to find the teens who he said had been chasing his daughter.

He told police after he found the girls, he told them he’d “slit their throats if they touched his daughter,” the affidavit said. The father told police that after the group spoke for a bit, he pulled out his knife and held it about 6 inches away from the throat of one teen.

Police also spoke with the teen who reported the incident, who confirmed the father’s story and said he’d grabbed her by the back of her neck and held the knife up close to her throat, according to the affidavit. Witnesses also told police they saw the man put the knife “up to the victim’s throat.”

The father was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.

Wichita Falls is about 140 miles northwest of Dallas.

