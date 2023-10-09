Dad allegedly beat up a family member, then abducted a 4-year-old. Have you seen her?

An Amber alert has been issued for a missing Durham 4-year-old girl believed to have been abducted by her father.

The Durham Police Department issued the alert on Monday evening. Mitchell Grayson, 37, is accused of possibly taking his daughter in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van two days ago.

Grayson allegedly broke into a home in the 800 block of Angier Avenue in Durham on Saturday and physically assaulted one of the child’s family members before taking the girl.

Mitchell is described as a white male, who’s 5-11 in height and weighs 175 pounds.

Paisley has red hair, blue eyes and is around 3 feet tall and 30 pounds

Details on Astro van used in abduction

The Chevrolet Astro van has a North Carolina license plate of HFS-7433.

The vehicle has writing on the back that reads “take a picture, it will last longer,” according to a news release.

“After further investigation, more information became available about the case and it was determined an Amber Alert needed to be issued,” Durham police investigators told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Mitchell threatened to take the child out of state, police said, but believe he may be in the Wilkes County area, west of central North Carolina.

Police have issued warrants against Mitchell for aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and injury to personal property.

If you see Paisley or Mitchell Grayson or if you have any information, call 911 or Durham Police’s front desk at 919-560-4427. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Investigator T.S. Stuart at 919-560-4440 ext. 29340.