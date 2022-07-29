Dad arrested following child’s overdose after drugs left in vehicle, Louisiana cops say

A father has been arrested after his toddler suffered an opioid overdose, Louisiana police say.

Golden Meadow Police Department says it responded to a July 27 call about an unresponsive child, according to a news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. A bystander performed CPR on the child until an ambulance arrived and transported them to a local hospital.

At the hospital, it was discovered the child was suffering from an opioid overdose. Once the child was stabilized, they were airlifted to New Orleans, the release says.

While the child’s family was at the hospital, detectives questioned them. During these conversations, police say the child’s father admitted he left heroin in his car which had resulted in his toddler’s accidental ingestion.

Investigators believe the child’s father disposed of his drugs before emergency responders arrived on the scene, according to the news release.

The child’s father, 41, is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He faces charges for second degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of heroin and violation of a drug-free zone. The father’s bail is set at $56,000.

Golden Meadow is about 75 miles from New Orleans.

