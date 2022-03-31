Dad attacked with ‘box cutter’ on university visit with daughter, Massachusetts cops say

A dad visiting colleges with his daughter in Boston was attacked with what he described as a box cutter, according to the Boston Police Department.

The attack occurred on Thursday, March 24, near the Northeastern University campus, according to police.

The man was walking with his wife and daughter when the suspect approached him and began screaming incoherently, according to Boston 25 News.

The suspect slashed the man in the back of the head with a sharp object the victim later described as a box cutter, police said.

He was taken to the hospital and treated in the emergency department, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect who could face charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Police say he was last seen running into the Ruggles MBTA station near Northeastern University.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Boston District 4 detectives at 617-343-4683, according to a Facebook post. Those wishing to give information anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

