Dad with baby strapped to chest crashes into pole, AZ cops say. He’s accused of DUI

A 23-year-old man faces a DUI charge after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole with his baby strapped to his chest, authorities in Arizona said.

A witness told police they saw the driver “lose control and hit a telephone pole” when officers responded to the wreck around 7:25 p.m. March 9, Phoenix police said in a probable cause statement.

The witness told police that when they got to the vehicle, they saw a 4-month-old baby strapped to the driver’s chest in a baby carrier, the statement said.

The witness helped the man push the vehicle out of the road, and the driver then took his daughter to a restaurant nearby and gave her to a family member, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with a fractured skull, police said.

Police conducted a field sobriety test on the man, who was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, reckless driving and child abuse.

Police officer drove drunk to pick daughter up at elementary school, Florida cops say

School bus driver attacks 5- and 6-year-olds while driving them home, NH cops say

Motorcyclist launched from bike when his girlfriend hits him with truck, Florida cops say