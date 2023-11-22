Dad with brain tumour hopes fundraising will 'make a difference' for others

A father with an aggressive brain tumour has raised thousands of pounds to fund research into the disease.

Phil Russell, 56, from Hessle in East Yorkshire, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in October 2021.

It is the most common form of brain tumour in adults with patients given an average 12 to 18 months to live.

Mr Russell said he hoped the research "makes a difference for future generations."

Since being diagnosed, Mr Russell, along with family and friends, has raised nearly £13,500 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Mr Russell, a medical engineer, said: "I hope the money we're raising is life-changing. I know it won't help me but I hope it makes a difference for future generations."

In recognition of his efforts, Mr Russell will later visit the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London, where scientists are trying to find a cure.

'Screaming in pain'

Mr Russell said: "It is heartening to hear from the scientists about the work being done in their quest to find a cure, which can't come soon enough."

His diagnosis came about rapidly, his wife said. He had been working at home, on his laptop, when he began to suffer from a headache. He took some painkillers but four hours later phoned his wife, "screaming in pain".

Mrs Russell said: "Phil told me it was sudden and very violent and was unlike any pain he'd experienced. He said it was like he'd been hit by a bat."

An MRI scan at Hull Royal Infirmary revealed the tumour which had caused a bleed on the brain. Following surgery, Mr Russell underwent radiotherapy and two rounds of chemotherapy treatment.

Even though Mr Russell's latest scan showed the tumour was stable, he has suffered two strokes within the last 10 months, which have left him with reduced mobility, joint pain and short-term memory loss.

In June, a team of 45 cyclists, all inspired by Mr Russell's story, took part in the Humber Bridge Sportive, raising funds for Brain Tumour Research, as well as a local charity called Paul for Brain.

Matthew Price, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said the charity was "really grateful" to Mr Russell and his supporters.

