Dad builds Boeing 737 flight simulator in his garage
A dad has built a Boeing 737 flight simulator in his garage - and it even has a premium departure lounge. Alberto Paduanelli, 43, has turned his lifelong passion for flying into reality by transforming his home into a 737-800 cockpit. He offers ''aviation enthusiasts, passionate hobbyists, and aspiring pilots'' the chance to use the simulator to fly to airports around the world. The simulator uses real and live maps and weather updates to offer an authentic flying experience. The father-of-two took inspiration and knowledge from his background in electronic engineering and a long-term passion for aircraft.