Dad calling Seth’s games has Dell Curry, Steph Curry in happy space. ‘The whole family is hyped’

Try to wipe the smile on Dell Curry’s face.

It’s virtually impossible at the moment, all because of the seismic shift that happened two weeks ago. With Seth Curry traded to the city he grew up in, continuing his career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets and sporting the same uniform number Dell Curry wore during his tenure with the franchise, the scenario leaves him downright giddy.

And remember, this is the same guy who’s eldest son is a four-time NBA champion with two Most Valuable Player awards and a Finals MVP trophy. There’s a piece of Dell Curry that’s still dumbfounded by every aspect of it, given this whole scenario isn’t something he imagined in his wildest dreams while raising the two in Charlotte.

“Honestly,” Curry told the Observer, “to be playing in the league and your sons loving the game, you hope they would get that far. But no way did I totally expect both of them to make it in the NBA. I thought good college players, but beyond that I had no idea.”

That’s what made the Hornets’ 97-84 loss to Golden State at Chase Center all the more unique.

Dell Curry spent a hefty portion of pregame warmups situated courtside, watching sheepishly while Seth Curry warmed up. He remained planted in the same spot until nearly 20 minutes later when Golden State star and noted Davidson product Steph Curry sauntered in his direction headed back to the locker room, and they shared a long embrace, preparing for something that seemed unfathomable just weeks ago.

In doing his usual color analyst duties for Bally Sports Southeast analyst, Dell Curry had the opportunity to comment on the play of both of his sons in the same game for once, achieving a rarity. And even on an outing when neither tore up the stat sheet and Steph Curry wasn’t his normal explosive self, the aura wafting around the Curry trio was deeply palpable.

Charlotte Hornets color commentator Dell Curry (left) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) hug before the game at Chase Center.

The brothers capped it off by spending a lengthy moment at midcourt after the buzzer sounded, laughing it up with Golden State’s Draymond Green before going into their separate tunnels.

“It’s special,” Seth Curry said. “It’s special. When we are in the game, we are locked into the game, so it’s kind of like no different. But just to see him on the floor about to call the game and to see him afterwards it’s special. Because usually we only see him twice a year, four times a year or something like that. And for all three of us to be involved in one game, that’s history.”

Even Steph Curry is enamored with the apparent joy conjured up inside his father these days, knowing he can finally be unbiased chronicling his flesh and blood.

“I remember watching the first game and he hit a shot and he told him, he was like, ‘Hold it up young fella,’’’ Steph Curry told the Observer. “And you see a different tone coming out of him. I’m glad he’s got this opportunity because he’s been calling their games for a very long time.

“He’s obviously called games where the Hornets are playing against Seth wherever he’s been at and obviously against us. It’s a different experience and different sense of pride knowing he’s wearing the same uniform pops wore for those 10 years back in the ’90s. So, the whole family is hyped about it.”

That could be putting it mildly, too.

“Unreal,” Dell Curry said. “All of this is new territory. I’ve been to games when they’ve played against each other several times, but again with Seth being on the Hornets wearing my jersey and wearing 30 .. It’s … different. I’m glad I (had) a game (in Utah) to settle in then get that under control a little bit before we go back (home). Because it’s … exciting. In the Bay with both of them playing.”

Not really much happening here tonight. Just a little NBA first. pic.twitter.com/vb05xmNnBk — Rod Boone (@rodboone) February 24, 2024

The Observer spoke exclusively with Dell Curry, Seth Curry and Steph Curry to get their full perspective on the situation and the journey to get to this particular point.

Roderick Boone: What do you think was going through your dad as he was on the mic calling the action in this one?

Steph Curry: He was in the building every game we played Portland in the Western Conference Finals when Seth was on that team, so I’m sure in his head he was analyzing the game the same way he would have (Friday night). Obviously, a different environment. Charlotte is probably not going to make the playoffs, but to have these next two months when he gets to watch him day-in and day-out, hopefully there’s more of that next year.

And like I said it gives us a newfound excitement, to tune in to more Hornets basketball knowing Seth’s getting an opportunity to hoop at a high level. I think even after five games he’s still the most winningest Curry winning percentage-wise. So he’s got that to hang over pop’s head.

RB: When you put your analyst hat on Feb. 10 for Seth’s debut, what was that like?

Dell Curry: The first game it was so much excitement that I didn’t know what I was doing. It was so much excitement, I really didn’t think about it. The second game, I calmed down and I actually said it on the air. ‘This is weird, this is strange for me calling games.’ It’s easy when they are on the other team. Depending on what conference they are in, you see them twice, three times a year whatever. But now that he’s on — not only my team, but the Hornets — it was weird.

But the second and third games were a little weird. I’m glad that we are on the road, so I have some road games and can kind of get settled. I’ve said I’ve got to settle in with this and learn that I can be as I want to be. Not only because he’s my son, but because he’s with the team I played for and the team I work for.

I was thinking there’s no other analyst that’s had this opportunity. So I’m going to take advantage of it. I’m going to brag on him when he does great and talk a little smack when he doesn’t. Yeah, I think it’s going to be fun.

RB: How different are your emotions so far calling Seth’s games?

Dell Curry: Totally different. Totally different. And I can’t explain to anybody what it feels like. It’s a sense of pride, excitement, and a little nervousness for Seth to play well. I hadn’t been nervous watching them play for a long time. I mean, since high school probably and them going to college. Like, ‘Ok, they’ve got it. I was a little nervous wanting him to play well, especially the first couple of games at home. Because I know he wants to play well.

Hopefully that nervousness is away and now I can just settle in and understand, ‘Hey, he’s a good NBA player. He knows what he’s doing.’ Like all the things (coach Steve Clifford) said is right to the ‘T.’ He’s tough, he loves to play, he studies the game, he watches games. He’s a competitor. He doesn’t talk a lot. But when he gets between the lines, he wants to win as bad as anybody.

RB: Your dad said it’s hard for him to explain his true emotions about being behind the mic for Seth’s games.

Steph Curry: That’s his job, What do you mean? He gets paid to do that. I always tell him he gets paid to do that.

RB: What kind of leadership can Seth bring to this team in your opinion?

Dell Curry: You kind of need that now. And Seth’s a veteran now, 10th year in the league. I think when he does talk his voice resonates and guys listen. But also he told me coming here that he needed to get in shape. Hadn’t played a lot in Dallas and he needed to get his stamina, his energy up. So, I took it as, and then playing three games and having a week off, that he needed to get up and down the floor to get his wind.

It tells you what kind of player he is, and he’s in tune with his body. And he knows what kind of shape he has to be to play well. So, he’s a pro. He loves the game and he worked his ass off to get to this point and I think he is taking advantage of it.

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) hugs Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

RB: When you see what Seth has built himself into after being compared to Steph for most of his basketball life, what’s that do to you?

Dell Curry: I’m just as proud — maybe even a little more proud — of Seth and how he’s built his career. Steph drafted seventh, career took off right away. Seth being two years back, went to Liberty to Duke. Didn’t get drafted, was hurt his senior year, had to fight his ass off in the G League. (Got) a couple of 10-days in the G League and didn’t really get a chance.

But I didn’t need to convince him that he was an NBA player. He always knew that he could play in the league. I knew he could play in the league, I was like, ‘Just keep working. You are going to get your shot.but be ready when your shot comes.’

RB: When your dad says he’s maybe prouder of your path, how does that make you feel?

Seth Curry: It means a lot, just to get that recognition. Throughout my whole life him and my mom have been very supportive of my path and not really compared me to what Steph’s done or what my dad has done in Charlotte, but let me kind of create my own path and be my own person, that support is one of the main reason I’ve done what I’ve done in may career and where I’m at.

RB: Your father was really complimentary of Seth and mentioned how he actually may be slightly prouder. What goes through your mind when you hear that?

Steph Curry: It’s almost like a parent. He’s had three kids and everybody’s had a different journey. Me and Seth landed in the NBA, but two drastically different paths. Our sister (Sydel), she had her volleyball career. And now it’s the family and supporting D-Lee (brother-in-law Damion Lee) down in Phoenix. But we’ve always had a different sense of pride about Seth because obviously he’s in the shadow of not just my dad, but me and coming out and having the injury after going to Duke to going in the G League for a couple of years.

He was built for that. We all knew his personality was built for the hard road ahead and he was never going to lose confidence in himself. And now he’s been in the league for 10 years. So there’s a different sense of pride and he’s made it an unbelievable career out of where he started from. Obviously, it’s a different experience with me. Every parent, when they say you have a favorite, we always think Seth’’s their favorite.

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (center) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

RB: We don’t know what is going to happen in the future, but what would kit mean for Seth to finish his career with the Hornets?

Dell Curry: That would be awesome. He’s on a one-year deal now. But for him to finish his career wearing No. 30 for the Hornets is a dream come true. I’m already loving the dream. For me to call his games while he’s here and finish his career, I can’t tell you how great that would be for him — for me, for our entire family — to finish his career wearing that jersey.

RB: What would it be like to see Seth end his career with the Hornets?

Steph Curry: I just want Seth to go out and extend his career as far as he can. He has a lot more to offer the league wherever it is. But it would be nice to have him in Charlotte just for all the reasons we just talked about. And the fact that it’s home. It’s home, man. I don’t know if he’ll live there when it’s all said and done, but that’s home and it will be cool if that would be the last jersey on him.

RB: Dell, perhaps one day, your ‘other’ son will wear the jersey before his career is over, too.

Dell Curry: You never know. You never know.