Dad calls 911 after car with infant inside vanishes during drug deal, Alabama cops say

A man told police he was visiting friends when his car disappeared — with his 9-month-old child inside, police in Alabama say. However, authorities discovered that wasn’t the whole truth.

Now the father is facing drug and child endangerment charges, according to the Parrish Police Department.

The 30-year-old was arrested and booked into the Walker County Jail, police said in a Sept. 17 news release. His arrest comes more than two months after he was accused of leaving his infant in a running car that vanished during a drug deal.

Investigators said the man drove to a home in Parrish on July 10 and went inside to do the deal. At some point, he realized his car wasn’t in the driveway.

He went looking for his car “for several minutes” with no luck and called police, according to authorities.

It was 12 hours before officers found the baby in the car, which was “completely covered in kudzu” 80 yards down an embankment across the street from the house. Police didn’t provide details on the child’s condition but said she was safe.

The baby’s father was among two other men, including a 45-year-old and a 19-year-old, charged in the incident, according to authorities. Police said a gun and drugs were found in the home.

Agents with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, among others, helped investigate the case, Police Chief Danny Woodard said in a statement.

Police didn’t release additional information but said the investigation is ongoing.

Parrish is about 40 miles northwest of Birmingham.

