Dad calls 911 after kids home alone say man followed them from school, Utah cops say

A man is accused of following three children home from school and looking into a bedroom window, Utah police say.

The children’s father called police on Monday, June 5, after one of them called him about the man peering in the windows, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a news release.

The man began following the siblings — a 6-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old-girl — about two weeks ago, even on some occasions speaking with the youngest child, according to police.

After getting the 911 call, police said they arrived on scene and arrested the man following a brief struggle.

He was booked into jail on a number of counts, including voyeurism against a child, according to police.

Merced girl cries out. Her father responds, police say, and helps stop a kidnapping

Teacher left young kids home alone while she took trip out of state, CT police say

Toddler left home alone while parents go to New York, South Carolina cops say