Dad charged in death of 2-month-old daughter, deputies say. ‘The perfect baby’

An Alabama man was arrested in the death of his infant daughter, deputies said.

Shannon Lee Stewart, 33, of Double Springs was charged Saturday, Dec. 30 with capital murder, Winston County Sheriff Caleb Snoddy said in a Dec. 31 news release.

Stewart’s daughter, 2-month-old Amasia Faith Stewart, was taken to a hospital in nearby Haleyville where she died, AL.com reported, citing county Coroner Tracey Holley.

“She was the perfect baby,’’ Amasia’s mom, Brittany Scoggins, told the outlet. “She was so happy, always smiling.”

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said more charges are pending.

In Alabama, capital offenses carry a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to Justia Law.

“This is a sensitive and ongoing investigation,” Snoddy said in the release. “Please pray for (the) family, S.O. Staff and others involved at this time, thank you.”

Double Springs is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Birmingham.

Girl’s body found in dumpster on Christmas Eve, Arizona cops say. Mom arrested

Family friend arrested after twin toddlers are found abused, boy dies, Utah cops say

Parents and brother beat boy because he became a Christian, Tennessee cops say