Dad charged with murder after 10-year-old son dies in rollover crash, TX officials say

A Texas father is charged with murder after his son died in a rollover crash, officials say.

Deputies responded to the scene of the wreck, near Huffman, on the night of Sept. 2, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

They found a damaged pickup truck, a 10-year-old boy and his father, Gonzalez said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the dad was driving while drunk, with his son in the passenger seat, when a tire blew out on the back left side of the truck and he lost control, Gonzalez said.

The boy did not have a seat belt on and was partially thrown from the vehicle, officials told KPRC. His 32-year-old father suffered minor injuries, the station reported.

The father was arrested on a charge of murder, according to Gonzalez.

“Driving after drinking is deadly…these things are very avoidable,” Gonzalez said. “Every child deserves a designated driver.”

Huffman is roughly 30 miles northeast of Houston.

Two brothers mauled when pet dog turns aggressive while playing, Texas officials say

Teen girl fatally shot after 15-year-old sneaks into bedroom at night, OK officials say

Driver swerves off road, fatally hits woman on her first day visiting Texas, cops say

8-year-old boy fights off stranger trying to pull him into car, Chicago cops say