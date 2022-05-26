Dad charged with murder in shaking death of 8-month-old daughter, Georgia police say

A south Georgia man is accused of shaking his 8-month-old daughter so “violently,” she was declared brain-dead and later died, authorities said.

Peyton Gaines was arrested Tuesday, May 24, and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Gaines also faces a count of second-degree child cruelty.

Authorities arrived at his home on May 13 after Gaines called 911 to report his daughter was unresponsive, police said in a news release. The child still had a pulse and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being transferred to a hospital in Florida.

Medical staff determined the baby was brain-dead and had suffered “injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma,” prompting an investigation by the Lowndes County Division of Family and Children Services, authorities said.

Gaines’ daughter died from her injuries on May 16.

An autopsy performed May 23 revealed the infant had significant head trauma consistent with being violently shaken, the release said. Police obtained arrest warrants for Gaines, who was later taken into custody.

“This was great teamwork by several organizations that worked together to ensure that this tragic incident was properly investigated, and the offender will be held accountable,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. “To think that someone could injure their child in this manner is heartbreaking.”

Gaines was booked into the Lowndes County Jail where he remains held as of Thursday, May 26, online records show.

Valdosta is about 70 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

