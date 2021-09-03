Dad charged after son is shot

Maria Flora, The Lebanon Reporter, Ind.
·2 min read

Sep. 3—Three witnesses heard Eric Shane Kidwell tell his son he was going to kill him just before he shot him at close range, according to court records.

Eric Shane Kidwell, 50, and his son were arguing and standing face-to-face when the shot was fired, and one witness said she saw the elder produce a gun and shoot his son at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Boone Superior Court I.

St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis released Eric Brandon Kidwell, 28, Tuesday after treatment for a gunshot wound near his clavicle. He still complained of pain Wednesday but had mobility in his arm and was not required to wear a sling or cast, Lebanon Police Detective Jeff Nelson reported.

The younger Kidwell reportedly told police he and his father argued on their way home to the Eastwood Apartments after leaving Carmack's Pub downtown. The elder Kidwell reportedly complained that his son didn't do enough around the house.

Eric Brandon said his father had a gun in his hand and struck his shoulder area with it, resulting in the gun discharging, Lebanon Detective Justin Fustin reported after a hospital interview.

Nelson interviewed Eric Shane at the Lebanon Police Station. "Before you ask me anything, all I'm going to say is me and him had a disagreement and you know what I'm talking about," Eric Shane reportedly said, adding, "I went to smack him upside the head and the gun went off, and that was it."

After the 9 mm LC9 fired, Eric Brandon fell to the pavement at 202 E. Washington St., bleeding, while his father walked away, a PNC Bank drive-thru customer reportedly told police. The younger Kidwell was shaken and repeatedly asked caregivers if he was going die, according to reports.

The elder Kidwell approached Thorntown Police Officer Derek Babcock, who was helping with the manhunt, to turn himself in about an hour later but did not have a gun with him, police reported.

Boone County Community Corrections Director Michael Nance and his K-9 partner, Mirco, found the handgun in vegetation a short distance from the Kidwells' apartment Tuesday morning, according to court records. Lebanon Police had searched well into the night Monday and began again early Tuesday because they feared a child might find it.

Eric Shane Kidwell was charged Wednesday with battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

His initial hearing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday before Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid.

Eric Shane pleaded guilty to domestic battery of a woman with whom he had a romantic connection in 2002 in Boone County.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FREEWAY SHOOTING: CHP officers investigating early Friday morning 280 freeway shooting

    CHP officers investigating early Friday morning 280 freeway shooting

  • Feds probe NY Tesla crash that killed man changing flat tire

    The U.S. government's road safety agency has added another fatality involving a Tesla to the list of crashes it is probing due to the use of partially automated driving systems. A special crash investigation team was dispatched to a July 26 crash on the Long Island Expressway in New York in which a man was killed by a Tesla Model Y SUV, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday. The death brings to 10 the number of fatal crashes to which the agency has sent a team, nine of which involved Teslas.

  • Sore Muscles? Here Are 6 Recovery Methods to Get Relief

    Recover from muscle soreness without turning to NSAIDs.

  • U.S. administers 373.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 372,116,617 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 2 out of 445,672,595 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.25 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • A Keys man stole a miniature goat. The owner says ‘Billy the Kidder’ came home drunk

    Billy the Kidder is a miniature goat who lives in the Florida Keys. He isn’t used to excitement. His interests include mowing yards and enjoying air-conditioning.

  • Mexican national imprisoned for smuggling wildlife into US

    A Mexican national was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle protected reptiles from Mexico to the United States, the Justice Department announced Friday.

  • Duke Energy sued by family that lost five in tubing accident

    A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy, saying the utility failed to adequately warn people that its dam poses life-threatening risks. “Despite knowing of the danger posed by the dam, Duke Energy failed to use barricades, barriers, buoys and other safety devices to prevent boaters from going over the submerged dam and being caught in the recirculating currents,” the lawsuit says. Duke Energy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, but WRAL reported that spokesman Dave Scanzoni said in a statement that the utility would respond in detail in court.

  • Investigation of Caroline County judge centered on explicit images of children, mother of alleged victim says

    The prolonged absence from the bench of Caroline County’s only circuit court judge was sparked by a discovery of a camera in the bathroom of a hunting lodge by a boy who the judge had taken there on a trip, according to the boy’s parents. Judge Jonathan Newell, who was the county’s top prosecutor for 13 years, has been on an unexplained paid leave of absence since July 26, with police keeping ...

  • Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright faces more serious charge

    Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot&nbsp;Daunte Wright&nbsp;during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking.

  • Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

    Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

  • Multiple people hospitalized after shooting on I-280 in Daly City

    Two people were shot and four were injured after a shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City early Friday morning, CHP officers said.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • A school ordered a student to quarantine. His dad and two men confronted the principal with zip ties.

    When an Arizona school employee called a parent on Thursday to share that his son had come in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, the dad was told his son must stay at home for at least a week. Instead, later that morning, the man walked into Mesquite Elementary School with his son and two other men carrying zip ties before confronting the principal over the school's quarantine policy, Vail Unified School District Superintendent John Carruth told The Washington Po

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out