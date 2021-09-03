Dad charged after son is shot

Sep. 3—Three witnesses heard Eric Shane Kidwell tell his son he was going to kill him just before he shot him at close range, according to court records.

Eric Shane Kidwell, 50, and his son were arguing and standing face-to-face when the shot was fired, and one witness said she saw the elder produce a gun and shoot his son at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday in Boone Superior Court I.

St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis released Eric Brandon Kidwell, 28, Tuesday after treatment for a gunshot wound near his clavicle. He still complained of pain Wednesday but had mobility in his arm and was not required to wear a sling or cast, Lebanon Police Detective Jeff Nelson reported.

The younger Kidwell reportedly told police he and his father argued on their way home to the Eastwood Apartments after leaving Carmack's Pub downtown. The elder Kidwell reportedly complained that his son didn't do enough around the house.

Eric Brandon said his father had a gun in his hand and struck his shoulder area with it, resulting in the gun discharging, Lebanon Detective Justin Fustin reported after a hospital interview.

Nelson interviewed Eric Shane at the Lebanon Police Station. "Before you ask me anything, all I'm going to say is me and him had a disagreement and you know what I'm talking about," Eric Shane reportedly said, adding, "I went to smack him upside the head and the gun went off, and that was it."

After the 9 mm LC9 fired, Eric Brandon fell to the pavement at 202 E. Washington St., bleeding, while his father walked away, a PNC Bank drive-thru customer reportedly told police. The younger Kidwell was shaken and repeatedly asked caregivers if he was going die, according to reports.

The elder Kidwell approached Thorntown Police Officer Derek Babcock, who was helping with the manhunt, to turn himself in about an hour later but did not have a gun with him, police reported.

Story continues

Boone County Community Corrections Director Michael Nance and his K-9 partner, Mirco, found the handgun in vegetation a short distance from the Kidwells' apartment Tuesday morning, according to court records. Lebanon Police had searched well into the night Monday and began again early Tuesday because they feared a child might find it.

Eric Shane Kidwell was charged Wednesday with battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

His initial hearing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday before Boone Superior Court Judge Matthew Kincaid.

Eric Shane pleaded guilty to domestic battery of a woman with whom he had a romantic connection in 2002 in Boone County.