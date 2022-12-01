Dad chases carjacker who drove off with his four children inside, Minnesota cops say

Four children under the age of 5 were in a vehicle that was stolen on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Minnesota, cops say.

The alleged carjacking occurred at about 8:40 p.m. in Minneapolis, where the suspect pulled up in a residential area driving a stolen vehicle, Minneapolis police said. The suspect is accused of abandoning the stolen car before taking the second car.

The father of the children was near his own vehicle when the suspect stole it, according to a preliminary police report.

Police said the father jumped into the suspect’s abandoned vehicle and chased after his own vehicle with his children inside. He rear-ended his vehicle about a half-mile from where it was stolen, police said.

The suspect ran away from the stolen car, leaving the children behind, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Minneapolis police continue to investigate, and the suspect had not been caught as of Thursday morning.

