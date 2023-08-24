Dad chases down scooter thieves, then gets shot to death at his home, Colorado cops say

A dad was fatally shot after chasing people accused of stealing scooters from his backyard in Colorado, police said.

Aurora police responded to a house where a 49-year-old man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound at about 4:40 a.m. Aug. 23, according to a news release by the department.

That morning, the man and his son were woken up after hearing scooters being stolen from their backyard, police said.

The father confronted the thieves, and they rode off on the scooters, so the man got into his pickup truck with his son and chased them, the release said.

During the chase, shots were fired, police said.

Then the father-son pair went back home and saw a car drive to the front of the house and someone fired “several rounds into the home,” police said. The dad was struck by one bullet, according to the release.

Officers and Aurora Fire Rescue tried to save the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

Police said they do not have suspects, but they don’t think the public is in danger, the release said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867, the release said

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

28-year-old fires 29 shots in fatal encounter after fight outside Utah store, feds say

‘Bright’ 40-year-old is found shot dead in alley, Texas cops say. Officers seek killer

66-year-old shot dead over Pride flag hanging outside her store, California officials say